Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AVIGOWARIKER Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture takes the internet by storm, Avinash Gowariker says ‘King is King'

Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker on Tuesday treated Shah Rukh Khan's fans with his new picture which took the internet ablaze. Gowariker shared a click of the Pathan actor with a caption that read, “#PostPackUpShot with @iamsrk.. King is King!!”

Shah Rukh recently completed 29 years in the Hindi film industry and thanked his fans via Twitter. “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realized it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved,” he tweeted.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan sent good wishes to Alia Bhatt for her next movie. The film is Alia's first as a producer and is also co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan reposted a picture of Alia and wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!"

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting for his upcoming YRF film titled Pathan. Alongside SRK, the movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero.