Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan enjoy with cousin Alia Chhiba in Dubai. Check photos

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana, Aryan enjoy with cousin Alia Chhiba

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the UAE with his family for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The actor cheers his team Kolkata Knight riders during their matches and kids Suhana and Aryan are seen with him in the stadium. Other than that, the kids have been enjoying with each other and sharing pictures on social media. After Alia Chhiba, Suhana took to her Instagram to share a picture in which the three siblings are all glammed up. The picture features Suhana with brother Aryan and their cousin Alia Chhiba. Along with it, the star kid wrote, "oops" with a green heart.

In the picture, while Suhana is seen wearing a crop top and jeans, Aryan flaunts a grey hoodie. On the other hand, Alia can be seen in a white top. Earlier, Suhana had shared another photo in Kolkata Knight Riders colours and captioned it "The Stress!." Check out the pictures here-

Recently, Suhana Khan made headlines when she came out in the open about the trolls and comments on her skin color and appearance. In a powerful post, she wrote, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old."

She added, "Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too.#endcolourism."

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. During the lockdown, she was in Mumbai and spending time with her family. The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

