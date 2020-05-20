Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes amid lockdown. Check out photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANA MUTHREJA Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes amid lockdown

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan keeps ruling the internet every other day. The diva is with her family during the lockdown and has been indulging in various activities while at home. After editing a video for best friend Ananya Panday, Suhana is busy with her online belly dancing classes. Suhana's instructor Sanjana Muthreja took to social media to share a photo of them having a class while staying at their respective homes. She shared a collage that featured her with Suhana in Dec 2019 and now during the lockdown.

She wrote, "Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana."

A few days ago, Suhan Khan's BFF Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a video in which there were shot of her working for a film. It was on the occasion of one year of her debut film Student Of The Year 2. Ananya credited the diting of the video to Suhana Khan. She wrote, "Edited by the queen @suhanakhan2."

Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York after finishing her course in UK’s Ardingly College. The star kid is preparing to join Bollywood after finishing her studies. Talking about Suhana's plans to join Bollywood, Ananya earlier said, "I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” she said, and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait."

On the other hand, Suhana has already featured in short film called The Grey Part Of Blue. Sharing the film on YouTube, the director had written, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

