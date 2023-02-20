Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his next film is called 'Jawan'; shares his plans about retiring

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHAANSRK Shah Rukh Khan's fan page upload

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is continuing to rule all over the world. The Pathaan fever is still high making the movie the first Hindi film to enter the 1000-crore club. After his action entertainer turned out to be a blockbuster, the King of Bollywood is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee.

On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question and answer session. A fan said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiseled body.

To which, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why even my next film is called Jawan." A fan asked him about his book, he replied: "Not yet but after I finish the final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it." A netizen wanted the key to a happy married life from the superstar. "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love," said Shah Rukh.

One asked about what keeps him occupied when he does "absolutely doing." "Yes, I spend a lot of time doing nothing...it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. "Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain." One fan also asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires. SRK replied, "I will never retire from acting...I will have to be fired...and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!"

Talking about when he first saw himself on screen, the star said, "I get awkward seeing myself on screen." A user asked him about his favourite car from his line-up and the one he would never sell, SRK told the user that all the news about his luxury cars is "bogus". "Actually I don't have any cool cars...except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus."

(With inputs from IANS)

