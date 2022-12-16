Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji share an iconic moment at Kolkata International Film Festival | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji share an iconic moment

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji graced the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday. The event witnessed the presence of several notable names from Tinsel Town. King Khan and his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji's reunion at the event certainly became one of the highlights of the evening. Their pictures from the event stirred the internet and went viral in no time. However, among those, there was one picture of the duo that left the fans gushing over the two.

In the picture shared by King Khan's fan club, the actress can be seen kissing Shah Rukh Khan's hand. The precious moment that was captured at just the right time has gone viral on social media. The caption read, "Charming King #ShahRukhKhan from Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata yesterday."

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also seemingly addressed the controversy surrounding Pathaan movie and the Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika Padukone. SRK said at KIFF, "No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his grand return to the big screen with Pathaan. The action-thriller, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is produced by Yash Raj Films and it is slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from this, the actor has Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set for release on June 2, 2023.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film is helmed by Ashima Chibber and it follows an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. It is set to be released on May 20, 2022.

