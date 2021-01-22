Shah Rukh Khan posts picture in his dashing long locks, fans wonder if this is his Pathan look!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan posts picture in his dashing long locks,

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday treated his fans with a dazzling picture of himself playing billiards. In the picture, the star sports long hair and dons a cap. He wore a black T-shirt and a pair of shades and blue denim to complete the casual weekend look. His Instagram post is sure to give you major weekend vibes. SRK wrote in his caption, "As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place..." The picture showed Shah Rukh cuing a shot at the pink ball on the table.

As soon as he posted the picture, his fans and followers filled it with heart emojis. Actor Nawab Shah wrote, "Shah bhaijaan Salam and lots of love." While a user wrote "Pink is the new black." Another said "Waiting For PATHAN.... IT WAS TRASH THE BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE."

"As long as there is SRK in this world we don't need another actor," said a user.

Check out the picture here:

Ever since superstar Shah Rukh Khan's last release 'Zero,' his fans have been crazily waiting for his next project. King Khan has reportedly started shooting for his next film, to be helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. It is being said that long-hair is SRK's new look for his film. While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie, the fans have already started pouring in their praises for the actor. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and is expected to be unveiled at the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Yash Raj Films.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 release Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too.