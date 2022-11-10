Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will see Deepika Padukone in hottest avatar, says director Siddharth Anand

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKH_FAN_CLUB_2020 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika padukone

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen next year with his upcoming film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Ever since the movie was announced, it has been in the news. Now, Pathaan's director Siddharth Anand has opened up on staring Deepika in the film. Anand said that Pathaan will present the 'Om Shanti Om' actress at her hottest and coolest best and that she will mesmerise everyone with her sizzling screen presence like never before.

Siddharth Anand on Deepika Padukone

Siddharth said, "Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in 'Pathaan' that is not only breathtaking, but one that also justifies her superstardom. 'Pathan' will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self."

To note, SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'.

SRK and Deepika recently sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets. The glamourous duo shot a song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule.

Speaking about choosing Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth added, "The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that's unprecedented. They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It's rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan."

About Pathaan

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. For the actioner, SRK has undergone a massive transformation to portray the role of the titular role.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which also features a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Apart from Pathaan, Deepika will also be seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in the pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. The actress also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Also, she is rumoured to be starring opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next.

