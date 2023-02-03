Shah Rukh Khan's old video telling Gauri to stop worrying about his sleeping pattern goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan's old video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most popular and royal couples in the Tinsel town. King Khan's first girlfriend was Gauri Khan and the couple has been together for three decades now. They do it all, from being doting parents to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan to being the most fashionable pair in B-Town. Now, an old video of the actor calming down a worried Gauri is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the now-viral video, SRK appears to be on a film set. He is seen donning shades as he spoke with Gauri over the phone. He tells a concerned Gauri, "Gauri, just let go of all this. You have known me for too many years to be discussing my sleep patterns. You just relax. Main itna toh kar lunga. Mai 44 years hu, itna toh mai handle kar lunga na main (I can do this much. I am 44 years old, I can handle myself)."

Just after that, filmmaker Karan Johar's voice was heard in the video. Then King Khan told his wife, "Karan is saying it's all fake, your concern." In no time, Karan interrupted and said, "Lies. Just like it was about your economic situation." SRK said to Gauri on the phone, "Yeah, just like how you know my economic situation." The fun banter continued and the filmmaker said, "That has just curtailed her shopping." Shah Rukh quipped to Gauri, "So just stop your shopping, Karan has said."

After the clip went viral, netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "He doesn't look 44 at all..forever young." Another user commented, "She’s just concerned for you." A third user commented, "Many interviews and clips like these make me believe that SRK is a night owl who loves to be awake all night and likes to sleep during the day."

The throwback clip shows the adorable chemistry Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri shares. It has left the netizens gushing over the couple.

