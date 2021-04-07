Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEERFOUNDATIONOFFICIAL Shah Rukh Khan offers to help expectant mothers with baby names during chat with acid attack survivors

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been a step ahead to help those in need through his Meer Foundation. The actor helped many during the Covid19 lockdown last year. Continuing the humanitarian work, he recently chatted with acid attack survivors during a virtual meet and discussed about their lives. He also offered to help expectant mothers with baby names and encouraged the women to live their lives the way they want. SRK through his Meer Foundation has been helping the acid attack survivors in their treatment and surgeries.

Sharing the video of the same, Meer Foundation tweeted, "#MeerFoundation hosted a virtual meet for our acid attack survivors with @iamsrk. It's the first of many endeavours #ToGETherStronger & empowered this 2021. Watch the full video to feel their excitement radiate through the screen."

During the chat, the women expressed their gratitude to SRK for helping in their treatment. One woman even flaunted a henna tattoo on her arm where she had made the actor's face. Another woman revealed that she forgets everything when he meets them. Shah Rukh also congratulated a newly married woman and joked that she should have waited a little longer for him. He also discussed baby names with the expectant mother and offered to help them with the same.

One expectant mother said, "Sir, I will send you two-three names and you please select one from there and tell me. I'll keep that." To this, SRK said, "Yes, yes I keep very good names. So please send me the names." He added, "Whatever you like, whatever is suggested according to religious customs keep that."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the superstar create magic on the big screen. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, Reports claims that the film costars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while nothing has been announced by YRF yet. The film was supposed to hit the screens this year but now will release in 2022.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."