Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a suited avatar for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot

Bollywood fans got the surprise of the year when celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani announced the 2020 calendar. Soon there were pictures of various stars all over the internet. Lately on Thursday, after sharing Amitabh Bachchan's shot, Dabboo shared the picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the celebrity calendar. The My Name Is Khan actor looked dapper in a suited attire placed in front of a red backdrop. The photo will sure-shot take your breaths away as it gives a glimpse of the actor's charming eyes and fit body.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo wrote, "That look though." Previously while sharing Big B's picture, he wrote alongside, "His Eyes Speaks Quite, Even When He’s Quiet!" Check out both the photos here:

Check out the romance king's last year picture from the photo-shoot here:

Apart from the two stars, the calendar this year features stars like- Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, John Abrahan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. Check out some of the photos here:

Coming back to King Khan, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has to date not announced any new project and is busy making Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.

