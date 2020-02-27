Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a suited avatar for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar shoot

Bollywood fans got the surprise of the year when celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani announced the 2020 calendar. Soon there were pictures of various stars all over the internet. Lately on Thursday, after sharing Amitabh Bachchan's shot, Dabboo shared the picture of Shah Rukh Khan from the celebrity calendar. The My Name Is Khan actor looked dapper in a suited attire placed in front of a red backdrop. The photo will sure-shot take your breaths away as it gives a glimpse of the actor's charming eyes and fit body.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo wrote, "That look though." Previously while sharing Big B's picture, he wrote alongside, "His Eyes Speaks Quite, Even When He’s Quiet!" Check out both the photos here:
View this post on Instagram
That Look Tho❣️ 😍❤️ @iamsrk #dabbooratnanicalendar ❤️📸🗓 #lovehim @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2020 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography . . Artist #shahrukhkhan Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted By @manishadratnani Outfit & Styling @shaleenanathani Makeup @arunindulkar Hair @raajluv Team SRK @poojadadlani02 @karuna_badwal Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Location & Production @dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnanicalendar2020 #25yearsofdabbooratnani 🧿♥️
View this post on Instagram
👀🤩😍 His Eyes Speaks Quite, Even When He’s Quiet! #lovehim @amitabhbachchan ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar 📸 @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #amitabhbachchan Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup & Hair Deepak Sawant Team Mr B : Rosy Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Location & Production @dabbooratnanistudio #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020
Check out the romance king's last year picture from the photo-shoot here:
View this post on Instagram
❤️🌟💯👌 @iamsrk ❤️ #dabbooratnanicalendar @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2019 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography . . Artist #shahrukhkhan Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted By @manishadratnani Makeup @arunindulkar Hair @raajluv Team SRK @poojadadlani02 Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani @dabbooratnanistudio #dabbooratnanicalendar2019
Apart from the two stars, the calendar this year features stars like- Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, John Abrahan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. Check out some of the photos here:
View this post on Instagram
Adorbs❣️🥰⚡️🐶❤️🤩🏂 @akshaykumar ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar 📸 @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2020 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #akshaykumar Photography @dabbooratnani #bts by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup Narendra Singh Hair @milan.jadhav Styling @jenniferlegs Team AK @zenobia.kohla @niluferq @shreetele Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Puppy @flashratnani Production @dabbooratnanistudio #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020
View this post on Instagram
. मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं. की आज यह Abs होते तो कैसा होता।. . अगर यह होते तो ऐसा होता, अगर यह होते तो वैसा होता ।. जबकि मुझे ख़बर है की ABS नही हैं... कहीं नहीं हैं।. . लेकिन यह पागल दिल है की कह रहा हैं की वो हैं .. मोटे पेट के नीचे कहीं हैं...। . मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं ! . . Thanks dabs for this amazing shot ! #missingthedays @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar
View this post on Instagram
My 19th calender shot for my dear friend @dabbooratnani It's become like a yearly family ritual! Congratulations Dabboo and @manishadratnani on this year's calender. Dabs, from shooting my 1st ever magazine cover to today. We've come a long way brother. Big love and full power to you. 🤗 #dabbooratnanicalendar
View this post on Instagram
Shooting for Dabboo’s calendar usually means I am leaving for my NYE holiday that night! Haha🤣🤣 Always the last shot of the year. Thanks once again Dabboo and Manisha. This time I am all sorts of♟🎧🌑🐾🎩♠️ @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #DabbooRatnaniCalendar Tap for credits.
View this post on Instagram
🛵❤️😎 Saif Ali Khan ❤️📸🗓 #dabbooratnanicalendar 📸 @manishadratnani @dabbooratnani #2020 #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography Artist #saifalikhan Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted by @manishadratnani Team Details Makeup @nileshkothavale Hair @sagar_rahurkar Styling @arjun_khanna Outfit & Vespa @arjunkhannaofficial Shot On @fujifilmxindia Team DR @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani Team Saif @urshitakochar @exceedentertainment Production @dabbooratnanistudio #25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar2020
Coming back to King Khan, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has to date not announced any new project and is busy making Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas.
