Shah Rukh Khan lauds Arjun Tendulkar's IPL 2023 debut against KKR: 'matter of such happiness'

Shah Rukh Khan has been rooting for his team KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders)'s win in the IPOL 2023. He has not only been encouraging the team but also attending the matches whenever possible. Not just his own team, the superstar has been lauding all the talented players in the Indian Premier League. On Sunday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his IPL debut and earned words of appreciation from SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to laud Arjun Tendulkar and called it a 'proud moment; for Sachin. He tweeted, "As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!"

Arjun Tendulkar also received praise from Sachin Tendulkar who penned an emotional note after his son's debut. He said, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Arjun Tendulkar got his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma. The left-arm pacer was handed the new ball and bowled a couple of overs upfront. Also, as Arjun made his debut, it made the father-son duo the first pair to have featured in the tournament. Sachin is also a mentor for Mumbai Indians.

Sachin had played for Mumbai in the IPL, scoring 2334 runs in 78 matches from 2008 to 2013. He also captained Mumbai in 51 matches, with his record reading as 30 victories and 21 defeats. Now, his son Arjun is taking the legacy forward.

