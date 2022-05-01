Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders group to build 'a world class cricket stadium' in Los Angeles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make T20 bigger and better! The superstar has announced that his cricket team Knight Riders Group is all set to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles. The team and USA Major League Cricket (MLC)T20 will be collaborating to build the cricket venue. They have moved forward with lease negotiations and design approvals for the aforementioned project on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park.

Talking about the same, the Pathaan actor said, "Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas."

The statement further claimed that the cricket stadium will include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition. ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu roped in for Rajkumar Hirani's next; release date OUT

USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centerpiece venue for the event in Southern California.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

SRK has announced two of his upcoming films in a matter of a couple of months. His action film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release on January 25, 2023. Siddharth Anand is directing it and it will be part of the YRF action universe, also comprising of War and Tiger franchise. ALSO READ: Fans call Shehnaaz Gill-Shah Rukh Khan's hug at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party a 'Queen & Badshah' moment

Also, the superstar announced his movie with director Rajkumar Hirani, titled Dunki. It will release on December 22, 2023. It co-stars Taapsee Pannu and has begun filming.