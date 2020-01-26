Here's what Shah Rukh Khan replied when Suhana asked him about religion

Shah Rukh Khan said his kids are only Indians

Shah Rukh Khan is often taking part in religious ceremonies of all the religions and we all have seen pictures of Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals along with celebrations of Eid. Shah Rukh Khan recently shot for a special episode of dance reality show Dance + 5 and shared many unknown facts about his life. During the show, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about religion for him and revealed that while his wife Gauri is a Hindu and he is a Muslim, his kids are neither of both and are only Indians.

Shah Rukh said, "“Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, main Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain. (My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, and our kids are Indians)”. The superstar also shared an interesting incident where he revealed that once Suhana had to mention her religion in school form and she asked him what to write and here's what Shah Rukh replied. "“Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen since the release of Anand L Rai's Zero in 2018. While his fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite superstar back in action he is still not announced any film. Shah Rukh Khan may do a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra he is till announce his next film as lead actor