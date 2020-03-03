When Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar danced on Chaiyaa Chaiyya during Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep's sangeet ceremony

Karan Johar keeps treating his fans with golden memories from his photo album that features many Bollywood celebrities. On Tuesday, the filmmaker went down the memory lane and dug out a photo of Shah Rukh Khan form Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony. The old photo was from the year 1998 and KJo revealed that SRK danced on film Dil Se song Chaiyaa Chaiyaa all night with him as a ‘out of sync background dancer’.

Karan Johar wrote,"Throwback to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep's sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday." In the photo, SRK and KJo are seen twinning in black outfits.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep were quick to react to Karan Johar's latest post. "Hahaha, December 7, 1998," commented Sanjay Kapoor while Maheep comment a few hearts for the duo. Their nephew Akshay Karwah also shared a few more details about the night and commented, "Wow. I remember this night completely! It was insane Chaiyya Chaiyya all the way!"

Last week, Union Minister Smriti Irani also shared a Thowback Thursday picture with filmmaker Karan Johar and TV actress Sakshi Tanwar. The photo was from the time when the two favourite 'Bahus of TV ' made an appearance together on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan. Smriti Irani attained new heights of popularity and became TV's favorite with Ekta Kapoor's Kyu Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while Sakshi Tanwar gained popularity for her portrayal of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page