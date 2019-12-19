Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla attend IPL 2020 auction with full swing

Bollywood's loved actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla who are also the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team named Kolkata Knight Riders', also known as KKR were spotted the auction event which is taking place in Kolkata. The duo was earlier spotted at the airport having a chit chat session with the team. The actress made her appearance with her husband Jay Mehta earlier and King Khan joined them later.

Talking about the video, it was shared by a fan club where the two of them were busy talking to the team and was captioned as, “Shah Rukh Khan and @iam_juhi spotted at #Kolkata airport #IPL2020 #IPL2020Auction.”

Talking about the auction, the team spent Rs 15.50 crore to buy the Australian pacer, Pat Cummins. Talking about the same, the head coach Brendon McCullum said, "I thought he was the best player of the auction...as a cricketer he's grown, his body has become robust. He is now the vice-captain of Australia cricket team team, which is a mark of his development. Wonderful to secure a world-class player."

Coming back to SRK, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He has not made any announcement about his new project till date.

