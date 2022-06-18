Shah Rukh Khan is now owner of women's cricket team, hopes to see them play live soon | Tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is now the owner of a Women's cricket team! Taking to Twitter to share the news, Shah Rukh Khan stated that his Knight Riders cricket team franchise now has its first women's team. The Women's team has been named 'Trinbago Knight Riders' and will play the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League. He wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see them live!".

The Women's Caribbean Premier League will begin on August 30 and apart from SRK's team, the other two teams confirmed to play the series are Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. ALSO READ: Happy Father's Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's inspirational onscreen dads

Shah Rukh co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they co-own three cricket teams together - Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. This year, SRK missed the IPL auction that was held in February. His children Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Juhi's daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

Apart from cricket, SRK is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years. He is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the film is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The first look poster of the film shared by Shah Rukh has already created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Shah Rukh Khan poses with AR Rahman & his son Ameen at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding | PIC

Shah Rukh Khan also had Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu in his kitty.

(With ANI inputs)