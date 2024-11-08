Shah Rukh Khan is a marketing genius, says son Aryan Khan

Follow us on Image Source : X Aryan Khan spoke about his father Shah Rukh Khan in the latest interview

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is soon going to make his directorial debut through the web show 'Stardom'. Aryan is already the owner of his luxury streetwear and alcohol brand D'Ayavol X. Let us tell you that Shah Rukh is also the co-founder of D'Ayavol X. Talking about his father, Aryan Khan said that his father has the smartest marketing brain.

Shah Rukh is a marketing genius, says Aryan Khan

In the interview with L’Officiel Arabia, Aryan Khan said, "Probably my father has the most clever marketing brain. Being deeply connected to the audience, he is a global fashion trendsetter." He revealed that his father is unbalanced and always keeps advising him. Aryan Khan further explained how Shah Rukh shaped his mindset. He said that his father's primary profession is acting, but his diversification into other fields including sports, VFX, film or television production is what sets him apart.

Aryan praises Shah Rukh Khan

26-year-old Aryan Khan said that even though Shah Rukh gave importance to acting. He played all the characters with dedication and passion. The star kid said, "Give 100 per cent in whatever you do. No matter how big or small it is and this is what my father has instilled in me. As an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous and meticulous about everything."

Aryan will make his directorial debut with 'Stardom'

Talking about Aryan Khan's work, he is going to make his directorial debut through the web show Stardom. This show has been written by Aryan himself. It stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and many other actors. This web show also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on Sujoy Ghosh's film 'King'. This film will mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. SRK also has 'Pathaan 2' and 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' in the pipeline.

