Image Source : INSTA/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan donates to PM Cares, Maha CM fund, daily wage workers to fight coronavirus

Amidst the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, many countries around the world are under lockdown. This, however, has had adversely affected daily-wage earners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a fund called PM Cares specifically for this and many celebrities have donated generously for the cause. Now, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced donations to various coranavirus relief funds such as the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others, without revealing the amount.

"In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray", Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram.

The Raees actor announced that his companies such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX have pledged to contrbute to several Covid-19 relief funds.

In the statement, Shah Rukh said, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward."

"This is a start and all the members of the companies stand committed to doing further as we see across India what all is required and put our best effort going ahead", Shah Rukh Khan concluded his statement.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page