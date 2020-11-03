Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANAKHAN2 Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana shares photo from actor's 55th birthday celebration

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday with his family in Dubai. The actor has been in the city to support his team in the ongoing IPL. To mark the occasion, his daughter Suhana Khan had shared a beautiful throwback picture from his birthday celebrations last year and wished him. The picture had SRK with Suhana and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor. Later, the star kid shared another beautiful photo with her father and left the netizens starry-eyed. Suhana shared a photo from the actor's birthday celebrations in Dubai in which she can be seen in a crop top and white bottoms while SRK looked dapper in a black jacket and tee.

Suhana had called Shah Rukh Khan her best friend and also wished her friend Shanaya who shares her birthday with the superstar. Check out-

On a related note, Dubai's tallest building Burj Khalifa lit up to mark Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday. The actor shared a picture on Monday posing in front of the iconic skyscraper which read "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan." The superstar revealed that his kids were impressed with it. He wrote, "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

SRK had also thanked his fans for the wishes through a video that he shared on Instagram. In his video, the actor said: "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

