Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana burns the internet with her glittering bikini photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following and keeps treating her fans with her breathtaking pictures. The starkid, who will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, took the internet by storm when she dropped a stunning picture of herself in a white bikini. One of Suhana's fan page on Twitter shared an image where she was seen donning a skimpy bikini while soaking in the sun. Suhana rounded off her ocean look in hair tied in a bun.

Earlier, Suhana Khan’s fan page, shared a gorgeous of the aspiring actress, where she appeared on a bed inside a beautiful room decorated by Gauri Khan. She wore a white crop top and blue trousers. "White is her colour, y'all - Suhana's recent photoshoot for @gaurikhan's coffee table book!" the caption said. Suhana stared directly into the camera in a black-and-white photo alongside the coloured one. She wore glitzy makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Lately, Suhana has been in news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the car door.

The dating rumours started when their picture from a vacation went viral on social media. On Agastya's birthday, Suhana dropped an adorable picture with him. ALSO READ: Suhana Khan exudes boss-lady vibes in a red pantsuit as she attends an event in Mumbai | Photos

Meanwhile, Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

