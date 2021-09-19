Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan bids goodbye to Bappa on last day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood stars celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi every year with great zeal and enthusiasm. The ten-day Ganesh festival came to an end on Sunday. Celebrations have been subdued this year due to the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. on Sunday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Lord Ganesha as he bid goodbye to Bappa. Praying to Lord Ganesha to come back again soon, SRK wrote "May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!"

Ganapati festival is one of the most loved festivals in our country. Shah Rukh Khan welcomes the Ganpati idol to his Mannat home every year and celebrates the festival with his family.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for his upcoming venture with Tamil director Atlee in Pune. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani amongst others. He is said to be playing a double role -- that of a father and a son. As per social media buzz, the yet-to-be-titled film will also feature Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a negative role. The actor is all set to lock horns with SRK in the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After the Covid lockdown, the actor has now returned to the shoot of his upcoming film Pathan. Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Deepika will shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain in addition to a massively mounted song. The film also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.