Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan twin in white as they arrive for screening of Pathaan with Gauri Khan & Suhana

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan and family arrive for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer 'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25 and fans can't keep calm to witness their favourite stars. SRK will be seen on-screen after four years. The action-packed trailer with King Khan's charisma has raised the bar of anticipation for the movie as the superstar will be seen in a new avatar, a chiseled physique with drool-worthy abs. Well, King Khan along with his family has seen the film.

Reportedly, SRK, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan with her mother Savita Chhibber, Shah Rukh’s sister Shehnaz Khan and Pooja Dadlani spotted together at the screening of Pathaan. While Shah Rukh and Aryan twinned in white, Suhana opted for a tracksuit with hoodie.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles.

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan

Recently, filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his experience working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which will hit the theatres on January 25. In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Siddharth talked about why Pathaan has become one of the most hyped film globally and how SRK's return to the cinemas after four years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying.

"Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of," he said.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Trailer OUT: Shah Rukh Khan is back in action avatar in film starring Deepika & John Abraham

About Pathaan

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan's trailer was also played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa recently.

Latest Entertainment News