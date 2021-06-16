Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUPAMKHER Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher & Jackie Shroff's major throwback pic is the best thing on internet today

Who doesn't want to remember fond memories? Similar is the case with our favourite Bollywood celebrities who every now and then share throwback pictures on social media for their fans. Yet again, a similar incident took place when veteran actor dug out an epic picture from his album featuring him, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The picture seems to have been taken in the early 90s during an event. In the same, Shroff carried his rugged style well by wearing a bandana while SRK opted for a suit and Anupam Kher dressed in a classic white kurta pajama. The three of them posed for the camera by ‘Innocently looking at it’.

The photo was shared by the 66-year-old 'Saransh' actor on Instagram with a caption reading, "When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie &@iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories."

Have a look at the same here:

The vintage post caught the attention of Jackie who responded on Twitter with a series of heart emojis while his son shared his reaction on Insta through a caption reading, "Amazing" and a few red hearts.

Not just them, but many of their fans and followers also liked and commented on the same. A fan wrote, "I think we should bring back kurta payjama as an official dress for parties," while another one commented, "Jacky sir really looking dope." A person commented, "This is gem of a picture. Good old days," and a user wrote, "Simpler and much better times then, I guess."

Another throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan has been doing rounds on the internet. In the same, he can be seen posing with his theatre co-stars while they were on their way to perform the play Rough Crossing by Barry John.

On the work front, SRK and Kher have worked in films like-- ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and others. Jackie has worked with Anupam Kher in movies like-- ‘Kaash’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, and ‘Parinda’. While for SRK and Jackie, the two have collaborated for projects like-- ‘King Uncle’, 'Devdas', and 'Happy New Year.'