Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's dance video from school's annual day is the best thing on internet today

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's dance video from school's annual day is the best thing on internet today

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan rejoices with the kids during son AbRam's annual day event held on December 20.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 7:40 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's dance video from school's annual day is the best thing on internet to

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's dance video from school's annual day is the best thing on internet today

The much-awaited Annual Day Celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani International School took place on Friday. The event seemed like a star-studded event as it was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and others who came to cheer up their kids. After a lot of stills, a video of SRK and son AbRam is going viral in which the two of them can be seen shaking a leg. The little boy who is also a student at the school is seen giving a performance with his classmates. 

Later, the video shows the 'King Khan' dancing for a while with the senior kids to the tunes of 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani' song. Watch the video here:

Also, Bollywood celebrities like Sussane Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the annual day celebration.

India Tv - 1

1

India Tv - 2

2

India Tv - 3

3

India Tv - 4

4

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared the video of monologue which Aaradhya spoke during the event. She said, “I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

Coming back to SRK's work, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His upcoming project has still not been announced yet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News