Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam's dance video from school's annual day is the best thing on internet today

The much-awaited Annual Day Celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani International School took place on Friday. The event seemed like a star-studded event as it was attended by various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and others who came to cheer up their kids. After a lot of stills, a video of SRK and son AbRam is going viral in which the two of them can be seen shaking a leg. The little boy who is also a student at the school is seen giving a performance with his classmates.

Later, the video shows the 'King Khan' dancing for a while with the senior kids to the tunes of 'Ye Jawani Hai Deewani' song. Watch the video here:

The little kids are amazing! The big kid is just too precious 😍#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/XDFtNazcUE — Lina 🇮🇹 (@KingdomKhan4evr) December 22, 2019

Also, Bollywood celebrities like Sussane Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the annual day celebration.

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared the video of monologue which Aaradhya spoke during the event. She said, “I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own .. https://t.co/Gsa9gBIgBA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

Coming back to SRK's work, he was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. His upcoming project has still not been announced yet.

