Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19, Boney Kapoor says 'stay away from Javed Akhtar'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHABANA AZMI, BONEY KAPOOR Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a health update with her fans and followers. "Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she captioned the post on the photo-sharing app.

Soon after, well-wishers from the film industry flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes. "Get well soon shabanaji," actor Divya Dutta wrote. "Take care. Get well soon," designer Manish Malhotra chimed in. "Oh God, please stay away from JAVED Saab," producer Boney Kapoor added. A number of users also wished her a speedy recovery and prayed for her well-being.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The 70-year-old actress, who has been feted with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.

The film's shoot is currently underway in Delhi. While Farah Khan will do the choreography of songs, Manish Malhotra has taken the onus of costumes design. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on the film as one of the assistant directors. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ajeeb Daastaans), Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.