'India is secular democratic republic': Shabana Azmi takes on Kangana Ranaut for Hijab row comment

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is the latest celebrity to react to the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka. Azmi replied to a comment made by Kangana Ranaut on the issue that has stirred nationwide protests and even talks in the international community.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday night, Kangana shared her reaction to the ongoing controversy. The Queen actress shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan and wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself." Ranganathan has been very vocal about banning religious dress codes in schools.

On Friday, Azmi questioned Kangana over her comments on Hijab row. She posted on her official Twitter handle, "Correct me if I'm wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic (sic)?!!"

Earlier, Azmi's husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had also reacted to the Hijab row. Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote that he had "contempt" for the "hooligans" who were trying to intimidate a group of girls. "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'manliness'. What a pity," he tweeted.

Protests for and against the hijab have intensified in parts of Karnataka. The demonstrations turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the government in the southern state issued an order last week making uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions mandatory for students in schools and pre-university colleges. The Hijab row prompted the BJP-run government on Tuesday to declare a three-day holiday for the institutions.