Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi helps procure dry ration, cooked meals and sanitation products for 10 lakh people amid lockdwon

Amid coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have been working hard to provide meals and financial aid to the poor family and daily wage workers who have been the most affected during this time. Actor Shabana Azmi has recently procured dry ration, cooked meals and sanitation aid for around 10 lakh people across 172 districts for the people who are struggling during the lockdown. Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and revealed that she, along with people from various NGOs, has been able to help the needy. and feeling proud of it

She tweeted, "Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors ."

Am both proud n thankful dat @ActionAidIndia n partners hve been able 2 reach more than 10 lakh individuals, across 172 districts in 21 states n 1union territory.We hve provided dry rations cooked meals n sanitation products as relief measures.Thank you to all our contributors 🙏 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna also thanked Shabana Azmi for being a major help and wrote, "5 mins ago, we reached 50 cities all over India distributing over 200 Quintals Dry Rations. Huge round of applause for @NDRFHQ Officers for working 24/7 on this mission to feed Old-Age Homes and Orphanages. And biggest thank to Ma and @AzmiShabana for checking on me 24/7.” Shabana responded humbly and wrote, “I hope you are less stressed now Hibiscus."

I hope you are less stressed now 🌺 https://t.co/SSX5Dr9K4R — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 27, 2020

Vikas Khanna has been working day and night to provide help to the daily wage workers. He has also provided 1000 PPE kits to Lata Mangeshkar's hosiptal. Thanking him through a tweet, the legendary singer wrote, "Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhannaji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits. We all Mangeshkar's and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, family members are grateful to him)."

Khanna replied to Mangeshkar saying: "Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Dil. Jaan. Sab Aapke Liye. (Heart and life for you)."

Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna ji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 27, 2020

Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar have been actively sharing videos and messages on social media, urging fans to obey rules of lockdown and maintain social distancing.

