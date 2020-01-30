Shabana Azmi health update: Javed Akhtar reveals veteran actress will return home on January 31

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who has been under observation in hospital after her accident is all set to return home reveals husband and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress got injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Azmi had a miraculous escape and suffered minor injuries. The latest reports suggest that she is fine and will return home on Friday, January 31.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama Akhtar said, "Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning."

Shabana Azmi

The actress was given initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai later in which she was transferred to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where a lot of celebrities paid her a visit.

Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 22, 2020

Previously, in an interview Javed Akhtar, "There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief."

For the unversed, the actress's driver Kamlesh Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence. His statement has been recorded and the Khalapur police are in the process of filing a charge sheet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page