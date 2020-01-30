Thursday, January 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shabana Azmi health update: Javed Akhtar reveals veteran actress will return home on January 31

Shabana Azmi health update: Javed Akhtar reveals veteran actress will return home on January 31

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi got injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2020 19:03 IST
Shabana Azmi health update: Javed Akhtar reveals veteran actress will return home on January 31

Shabana Azmi health update: Javed Akhtar reveals veteran actress will return home on January 31

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who has been under observation in hospital after her accident is all set to return home reveals husband and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress got injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Azmi had a miraculous escape and suffered minor injuries. The latest reports suggest that she is fine and will return home on Friday, January 31. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama Akhtar said, "Shabana is completely recovered now. She has been fully healed for some time now. But the doctors decided to keep her under observation in hospital for a few days extra and I completely agreed with them. She is now ready to return home. We are bringing her home on Friday morning."

India Tv - Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi

The actress was given initial treatment at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai later in which she was transferred to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where a lot of celebrities paid her a visit.

Previously, in an interview Javed Akhtar, "There is good news. All tests and medical reports including the MRI are positive. No serious harm was done. We can all breathe a sigh of relief."

For the unversed, the actress's driver Kamlesh Kamath has been booked for rash driving and negligence. His statement has been recorded and the Khalapur police are in the process of filing a charge sheet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News