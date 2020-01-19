Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shabana Azmi's health stable, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and others pay visit at the hospital (Pics)

Shabana Azmi health update: It was on January 18 that the veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra following which she was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Ever since the news of her car accident spread like wildfire, fans and Bollywood celebrities have been praying for her speedy recovery. And now, reports have it that Shabana Azmi is stable and has been kept under observation in the hospital. Shabana Azmi's throat, face, spine and one of her eyes were hurt in the accident.

Furthermore, reports say that Shabana Azmi's fresh medical bulletin is expected to be released by the hospital by today evening.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars such as Boney Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker, Zoya Akhtar, Satish Kaushik, Chhagan Bhujbal, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and other stars were spotted outside the Kokilaben hospital to visit the actress.

Boney Kapoor

Jeetendra

Her step-son Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar were also clicked outside the hospital.

Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani

Shabana Azmi hit her peak during the ’80s, giving wowing the audience with memorable performances in Sparsh (1980), Arth (1982), Masoom (1983) and Mandi (1983), playing difficult characters with consummate ease. She’s also been internationally recognized by her roles in Madame Sousatzka (1988), City Of Joy (1992) and The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2013).

Also Read: FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page