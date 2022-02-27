Shabana Azmi calls out cab company after her niece has horrific experience during ride

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AZMISHABANA18 Shabana Azmi slammed cab company on Twitter

After Chitrangda Singh pointed out on social media that she had an unpleasant encounter with airline staff recently, who she claimed was 'rude' to her co-passenger, veteran actress Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to highlight an incident her niece had a to go through while riding with popular cab service Ola.

Shabana voiced out the horrific experience that her niece, Meghna Vishwakarma faced while taking a ride with Ola Cabs. After sharing her niece's grievance, the actor was unsatisfied with Ola Cab's response when the latter said that they will "take appropriate steps to minimise such situations in the future." She responded to them on Twitter, by writing, "Minimise ?!!!You should ensure it never happens again !!!Your driver put my niece at danger of her safety, apart from causing her mental trauma (sic)."

In another tweet, she said, "I'm sorry this is not a satisfactory http://reply.You should take action against the driver Mustakin Khan +91 99670 80789 who made a 21 yr old girl get down half way before her destination late at night because he was getting late (sic)."

Earlier, Meghna took to social media to speak up about the incident. She shared in a Facebook post, "My Ola ride from Lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he'd reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola".

On the work front, Shabana will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

