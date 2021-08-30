Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAAN Shaan says his 21-year-old song Tanha Dil has come full circle as son leaves for college

Singer Shaan pens an emotional note as his elder son Sohum leaves for the US. Taking to Instagram Shaan shared the update with his fans and followers informing them that his son will pursue higher studies at the University of Southern California. Shaan took a stroll down memory lane and also reminisced his hit song, Tanha Dil. For the unversed, Tanha Dil also portrayed a story of a young man leaving his home to start a new life while missing all the good time he spent with his friends and teachers at school. "Now with my Son, Soham, gone for his higher studies to USC, California, a song I wrote 21yrs ago has taken a full circle .. #TanhaDil," he tweeted.

Tanha Dil was a turning point in Shaan's career and made him reach the heights of stardom, released in 2000. The song was composed by Ram Sampath.

Watch the full song here:

Shaan shares a close bond with his sons. He is blessed with another son with wife Radhika Mukherjee named Shubh, who is also into music. To mark Father's Day on June 20, Shaan had released a music video titled "Tera hissa hoon", celebrating the bond of father and son. The video also featured Shubh.

On Sohum's birthday, in June, Shaan shared a photo with him on Instagram and wrote, "My older boy @sohamukherji turns 19 today … and it fills my heart with joy that he is compassionate, sincere, charming, and super talented at everything he does … this is big year for him as he’s preparing to head to University of Southern California ( USC).. and pursue a degree in Music and Law."

