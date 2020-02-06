Shaad Ali reacts to not directing Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2: Don’t have any regrets

Shaad Ali reacts to not directing Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali will not be helming the second part in the franchise and the filmmaker says he has no regrets about it. This time, debutant director Varun V Sharm will be taking control of the film that stars Rani Mukerji, saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Talking to Mid-Day, Shaad said, “My work [in the universe of Bunty Aur Babli] is done. It’s somebody else’s thought and story; he has written the script. So, let him do the sequel and I am sure he will make a good movie. I don’t have any regrets about not doing it. I was never meant to direct the sequel.”

It was speculated that Shaad Ali said no to the project because he was caught up with his web series Pawan & Pooja. However, he rubbished the rumours. With the sequel, Saif and Rani will be reuniting on the big screen after many years. The story of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will take a leap of 10 years, from the time where the original ended.

While the original film starred Abhishek Bachchan, the sequel will have Saif Ali Khan. Saif is elated to be a part of the franchise.“Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today’s time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out-and-out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it’s a new role for me, new language and milieu and that’s what I really look for in a script," he said.

"I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It’s fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I’m looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It’s also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again.”

The film will also have Siddhant and Sharvari in main roles. Sharvari will be seen making her Bollywood debut with the film. She was recently seen in web series The Forgotten Army opposite Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Kabir Khan.

