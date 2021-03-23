Selena Gomez is 'kinda missing' Taylor Swift and fans are ugly crying for their reunion

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SELENA GOMEZ Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Reason? Her super cute post with Taylor Swift. The American singers have been friends for over a decade but they have made it a point to keep their friendship under wraps and it is only on rare occasions that we see these gal pals engaging in some social media PDA. Tuesday was one such rare occasions when Gomez was missing Swift and she posted a picture with her on Instagram.

Captioning the never seen before pictures, Selena wrote, "Kinda missin this one,” In these adorable photos the two friends can be seen posing with their cat Benjamin Button. Soon after Gomez's post was up, fans rushed to the comment box dropping compliments for the duo. A fan requested for a union writing, "IM UGLY CRYING REUNITE NOW (sic)." While many wished to see them collaborating for a song, several wrote "TAYLENA" on the post. Take a look:

On the work front, Selena Gomez has released her first Spanish EP, "Revelacion", nearly two months after dropping her debut single in Spanish, "De Una Vez". The new EP, recorded entirely remotely amid the Covid pandemic, features seven tracks, and collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is enjoying her Grammy win. This year, she entered the record books. With her Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore", she became the first singer-songwriter to win the prize three times, and overall fourth musician to achieve this feat.