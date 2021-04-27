Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Seeti maar: Disha Patani takes internet ablaze as she shares her stylish looks | VIDEO

Disha Patani on Tuesday shared a video montage of her various looks in the song "Seeti maar" of the upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" starring Salman Khan. The video has Disha sports two different looks. In the first, she sports fishnets, loose black cargo pants and a crop top. The second look has her sporting a cut-out white leotard with embellishments, paired with loose blue pants.

For the caption, she dropped a pink flower emoji and wrote "#SeetiMaar".

For those unversed, Seeti maar happens to be an actual remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song Seeti Maar from their Telugu movie 'Duvvada Jagannadham.' The announcement of the song's arrival was made by Salman Khan on Twitter where he shared the link and wrote, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u hve performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun."

"Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is scheduled to open theatrically on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols. The film simultaneously drop on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

The film co-stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

"Radhe" is also scheduled to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

