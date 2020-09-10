Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Seen Asha Bhosle's glamorous avatar at the age of 87 yet?

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is one of the much-loved personalities of the Bollywood industry. Known for her sweet voice, the Asha Bhosle also popularly known as Asha Taii celebrated her 87th birthday on 8th September 2020. Days after her special day, a picture of the singer has now gone viral on the social media. Asha Bhosle, in the photo, can be seen dressed in a 'Marathi Mulagi' avatar. In this picture, she can be seen wearing a purple saree in Marathi style. In addition to this, the beads of the nose and the neck beads are adding to her charm. There's no doubt about the fact that she is looking beautiful and glamorous even at the age of 87.

Check out Asha Bhosle's viral photo here:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Asha Bhosle's 'Marathi Mulgi' avatar

Talking about Bhosle's birthday, her granddaughter Zanai organized a surprise in store for the iconic singer. She organised a fresh cream fruit cake and also put in spread a menu of the singer's favourite Japanese and Chinese cuisine despite lockdown.

"Both the kids are very talented. Zanai sings and I see myself as a child in her," said Bhosle, who is in Lonavala with her son Anand, daughter-in-law Anuja, and grandchildren Zanai and Ranjai.

Asha Bhosle's career started in 1943 and she has done playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies. She has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award and also the National Award amongst others.

