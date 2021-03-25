Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJAL AGGARWAL See what Kajal Aggarwal gets as bribe from husband Gautam Kitchlu to make up for lack of quality time

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is an avid social media user and keeps her fans and well-wishers updated with what's happening in her life. The actress on Thursday shared how her husband Gautam Kitchlu pampers her when he is not able to spend quality time with her. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the assortment of chocolates she got from him. Kajal also joked that he is responsible for spoiling her diet.

In the picture, Kajal can be seen holding a few chocolate bars and posing for the camera. She captioned the picture, "When my husband brings back bribes to make up for lack of quality time (also ends up ruining my diet),” she wrote, followed with a facepalm emoji.

She also asked her fans, "Which do you think I devoured first?"

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020 after several years of dating him in a private wedding ceremony attended by close freinds and family in Mumbai. Kajal took to her Instagram and shared some beautiful oictures from her wedding day. She wrote, "Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon."

Talking about her love story, Kajal told Vogue, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives." She added, "Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together."

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her digital debut with the horror series, Live Telecast. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu the show also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others. The actress will next be seen'Indian 2' that happens to be a Shankar directorial and stars Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya that also features Ram Charan.