Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARPITAKHAN See Salim Khan's throwback photo with son Salman and Amitabh Bachchan, thank Arpita Khan later!

Recalling fond memories through throwback pictures is priceless. And when it comes to our favourite celebrities, it becomes even more special since we get to know about their lives. Get ready to sail in the same boat and witness some rare pictures of none other than superstar Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. All thanks to Arpita Khan, we got our hands on these pictures and we bet you'll surely get happy after seeing them. Posted on Instagram, the two photos are balck and white and features a younger Salman wearing a striped shirt and jacket.posing with his father. While the second one was that of Big B sharing a hearty laugh with Salim Khan.

Sharing these valuable gems on the photo-sharing application, Arpita wrote alongside, "Handsome daddy! Memories!"

For the unversed, Big B and Salim Khan have worked together in movies like Zanjeer and Sholey. Salim Khan is also one half of the screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. The two of them have written scripts for Seeta Aur Geeta, Deewaar, Don and Mr India amongst others.

Coming back to Arpita, she recently celebrated sixth wedding anniversary with husband Aayush Sharma. Sharing a lovable post, she wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE…"

On the work front, Salman recently shared the teaser of 'Antim' in which he will be seen opposite his brother-in-law. He was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2.

While Big B is currently shooting for Mayday with Ajay Devgn.