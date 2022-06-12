Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • BJP authorises party president JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls
  • Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital due to Covid-related issues
  • UP Police arrests 304 people for Friday violence
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Scam 1992' actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is a stunner in bikini pics, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

'Scam 1992' actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is a stunner in bikini pics, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Shreya Dhanwanthary has turned up the heat on social media as she shared images from her beach vacation on Instagram. Netizens are going wow over her beauty.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2022 19:48 IST
actress
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHREYADHAN13

Shreya Dhanwantary has featured in the Family Man series

Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is making her Instagram followers go weak in the knees with her bikini pics from a beach getaway. Shreya is popular for playing the role of the journalist Sucheta Dalal in the Scam web series directed by Hansal Mehta. Her other hit series is The Family Man, directed by Raj and DK. On Instagram, Shreya showed her hot avatar and fans were going gaga over how pretty and fit she looked flaunting her skin by the beach. 

Read: Kylie Jenner's hot pics in bold bikini top leaves netizens shocked 

Shreya looks are pretty hot in her bikini pics 

The actress shared her bold avatar on social media and her Instagram followers were delighted to see this side of hers. In various images, Shreya flaunts her toned body in various swimsuits and bikinis. She has been making the best of her time during this beach vacation. 

Read: Price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Burberry bikini will make you go 'Oo Antava'

 

 

 

Fans comment 'sexy' on Shreya's posts  

Shreya's bikini pics elicited flattering comments from the netizens. "Hotness overloaded," wrote one of the social media followers. Another one said, "Amazing."

 

 

Shreya has wrapped up her upcoming film's shoot  

Fans have been wanting to see more of Shreya on the screen ver since she has been noticed for her shows The Family Man and Scam 1992. Both roles presented a very different side and proved that she is here to stay. Shreya has been commended for doing a great job in getting into the skin of the characters in both shows. 

She will be seen in Adbhut, a supernatural horror film co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In addition, Shreya also has R Balki's 'Chup' and 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' in her kitty.

 

 

Top News

Latest News