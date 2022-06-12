'Scam 1992' actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is a stunner in bikini pics, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHREYADHAN13 Shreya Dhanwantary has featured in the Family Man series

Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is making her Instagram followers go weak in the knees with her bikini pics from a beach getaway. Shreya is popular for playing the role of the journalist Sucheta Dalal in the Scam web series directed by Hansal Mehta. Her other hit series is The Family Man, directed by Raj and DK. On Instagram, Shreya showed her hot avatar and fans were going gaga over how pretty and fit she looked flaunting her skin by the beach.

Shreya looks are pretty hot in her bikini pics

The actress shared her bold avatar on social media and her Instagram followers were delighted to see this side of hers. In various images, Shreya flaunts her toned body in various swimsuits and bikinis. She has been making the best of her time during this beach vacation.

Fans comment 'sexy' on Shreya's posts

Shreya's bikini pics elicited flattering comments from the netizens. "Hotness overloaded," wrote one of the social media followers. Another one said, "Amazing."

Shreya has wrapped up her upcoming film's shoot

Fans have been wanting to see more of Shreya on the screen ver since she has been noticed for her shows The Family Man and Scam 1992. Both roles presented a very different side and proved that she is here to stay. Shreya has been commended for doing a great job in getting into the skin of the characters in both shows.

She will be seen in Adbhut, a supernatural horror film co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In addition, Shreya also has R Balki's 'Chup' and 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' in her kitty.