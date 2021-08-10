'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi reunites with Hansal Mehta for family drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK GANDHI 'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi reunites with Hansal Mehta for new film

After surprising the audience with his stellar performance on the hit show 'Scam 1992', actor Pratik Gandhi is all set to collaborate once again with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. This time the duo is working on a film, which is touted as a family drama. Hansal Mehta will co-produce the yet-to-be-titled project with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh. Also, actor Khusali Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Pratik in the film to be helmed by the director of 'Bose: Dead or Alive' fame Pulkit.

"This film comes to me from a personal space and is very close to me. It is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to get his land back. The story defines and revolves around a normal middle-class family and it deals with the system, power, and the abused theory of law," Pulkit said in a statement.

According to producer Bhushan Kumar, "the story of the film is simple yet very real." "This is the film that millions of people of our country will resonate with. I am glad Shaailesh, Hansal Mehta, and I are again collaborating on such an interesting subject," he added. Khushali and Pratik have already started with their look tests and preparations in Mumbai and will start shooting for the film on August 18.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that she is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

Sharing the picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor, Hansal Mehta wrote, "They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's second son's name is Jehangir and not Jeh; details inside

According to Hansal, the aim of the team is "to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller". "I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses," he added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer for Hansal Mehta’s thriller alongside Ekta Kapoor

Inspired by a true-life incident, the film, which is set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon.

(ANI)