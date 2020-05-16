Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests COVID-19 positive, actor home quarantines with sister

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATYAJEET DUBEY Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Satyajeet Dubey, who was last seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer Prasthanam, took to social media to share that his mother has tested positive for coronavirus. He revealed that she was not feeling well for some days and had a sudden migraine attack, followed by high fever, shivering, vomit and body ache. When he got the basic tests done, heath experts suggested that she should get tested for COVID-19 and her test came out to be positive. Now, the actor has home quarantined himself along with his sister, while their mother is under observation in an isolated ward of Nanavati Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Satyajeet wrote, "Last few days have been a little difficult for my Mother, Sister and I. Little because the plight of the people who are our nation's backbone are far bigger, the foot soldiers of our country are going through far worst." He further wrote, "I want to thank all my caring wonderful friends, empathetic neighbours, the BMC, the brave corona warriors and the amazing doctors. Their love and support has been overwhelming."

The actor also took to Instagram to share the frequently asked questions about his mother's health as well as his. He revealed that his mother showed no coronavirus symptoms other than the migraine she had a week back. He added that "nausea wasn't leaving her side. Constant pukes and weakness triggered the fever." He said, "No, she has no symptoms like breathlessness or a constant high fever."

He also revealed that he and his sister haven't shown any symptoms yet and are asked to isolate themselves. He added, "This note is for you and your parents. Try and stop them from going out. It is just flu without vaccine. Kuch hi dino ki baat hai. Boost your immunity. Make sure you and your parents have medical insurance in place."

On the work front, Satyajeet Dubey was seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's younger son in the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic Prasthaanam.

