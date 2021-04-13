Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Satish Kaushik to celebrate his 65th birthday with old friends Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher virtually

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik celebrates his 65th birthday on Tuesday. This year, the actor will have simple celebrations at home because Kaushik as well as his daughter Vanshika have recently recovered from Covid-19. "I will celebrate my birthday at home. A lot of my friends have sent cakes. I'm looking forward to enjoying with my friends Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher virtually in the evening. My daughter, Vanshika, who also came out of Covid recently, hasn't allowed me to get into my media room. So, I think she is decorating it to give me a surprise," Kaushik told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to his social media handles to mark Satish’s special day by penning down a heartfelt post. Posting a throwback picture of both, he wrote, "Happy birthday, @satishkaushik2 !! The joy , laughter, and happiness we've shared in our times together is unmeasurable ... a true & precious friend for the last 39 years..."

Quizzed what present his daughter has given him, the actor-filmmaker smiled. "It's a surprise. I guess she'll give it to me during the cake-cutting ceremony. My staff at home has gifted me a copper bottle for drinking water in the morning," he replied.

"I tested negative on April 7. I am fine now and don't have any symptoms," he shared his health update.

Asked about his take on the current Covid situation in Maharashtra, which is witnessing huge numbers of positive cases during the ongoing second wave, Kaushik replied: "The situation is grim and has to be tackled aggressively. The second wave is more scary than the first. The worst thing about the current wave is that the virus is affecting children more. I have gone through some really tough days when Vanshika tested positive and I wish there are more paedriatic hospitals, beds, doctors and nurses to cure children suffering from Covid-19."

"Even the authorities need to take stricter actions to combat this wave. I request everyone to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily, use masks and sanitise their hands," he added.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a clip of how one of his fans celebrated his birthday. Sharing the video Kaushik wrote, "Best Birthday Wish. Dearest Deepak for celebrating my birthday every year with so much love and respect . It is really heart touching . I hv no words to thank you and ur family . My blessing to u all .#love # respect # fan # friend # deepakkaushik #bahadurgarh."

Satish on March 17, took to his Twitter and shared the news that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor had send their wishes for his speedy recovery. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery" The filmmaker's fans also poured in love and wishes.

-with IANS inputs