Satish Kaushik reacts to Neena Gupta's memoir, recalls she 'was in tears' when he offered to marry her

Actress Neena Gupta recently released her memoir titled Sach Kahu Toh. The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The actress revealed that director-actor Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant out of wedlock. The veteran actor had told Neena that she can tell everyone that the child is his, "I'm dark-skinned so everyone will believe it," Satish Kaushik had said.

Now, reacting to the same, Satish Kaushik has revealed that Neena had tears in her eyes when he offered to marry her. The actor told BT, "I used to appreciate the fact that a girl at that time decided to have a child out of wedlock. As a true friend, I simply stood by her and gave her confidence. Whatever you are reading in the memoir, it was all an expression of my affection for her as a friend. I was concerned about not letting her feel alone. At the end of the day, that’s what friends are for, right? As mentioned in the book, when I offered to marry her, it was a mix of humour, concern, respect, and support for my best friend in her time of need."

"I told her, ‘Main hoon na, tu chinta kyu karti hai?’ She was moved by the gesture and was in tears. From that day onwards, our friendship grew stronger. I am happy and proud that she is doing so well as an actor. She is a symbol of a strong woman in our society. She is now happily married to a great guy and a successful entrepreneur, Vivek Mehra and he is a great friend, too," he added.

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s and had to face insensitive intrusion from media and public for her decision to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta had taken to social media to share an interesting anecdote about her birth. She wrote, "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000 in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000 and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta (sic)."

Masaba talks candidly about how she works hard every day just to make sure that her mom never gets to face any more hardships in her life ever. She also goes on to urge her fans and followers to pre-order her mom's biography.