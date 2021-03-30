Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISH KAUSHIK Satish Kaushik hopes for COVID-19 free world, shares heartwarming picture with daughter

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik who was tested COVID positive is now recovering. The actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his fans, followers and well-wishers. Sending his gratitude for the prayers he received from people, Satish wrote, "Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world .. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times."

He added, "Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS."

Many popular celebrities poured in good wishes for the actor and his daughter. Actor Pratik Gandhi wrote, "Get well soon." Veteran actress Neena Gupta commented, "She will be ok kaushikan love love." Actress Juuhi Babbar Sonii also wrote, "Praying praying praying for our little Vanshika's speedy recovery.Can't wait to see her new chirpy videos on your page.Imman sends special love for his sister." Manasi Parekh wrote, "Get well soon satishji."

As per media reports, the actor has been tested negative and is taking care of himself at home, whereas his daughter, Vanshika is still in the hospital.

Satish on March 17, took to his Twitter and shared the news that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor had send their wishes for his speedy recovery. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery" The filmmaker's fans also poured in love and wishes.