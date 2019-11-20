Saroj Khan to help dancers' girl child to get free education

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who began dancing in movies at the tender age of 10, has been named as the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association (CDA). "I began my career as a group dancer and I still have my CDA card. As the association's Brand Ambassador, I would want it to become the biggest association of the film industry. I was 10 year old when I began dancing in films and now it's time to get back to the roots and provide all the facilities which I didn't get," Saroj said.

"I promise to do good work and guide them in the direction and get the respect the dancers deserve in the film industry." Saroj added that the association will implement free education for dancers' girl children.

She is also of the opinion that stage shows should be organised to raise funds for the seniors so that the money can be used as pension for those who are living a retired life and need money for survival and Rs 100 from every dancer' daily income be kept side for the pension fund to secure the future of the dancers.

Saroj will also be approving girls and boys wanting to become dancers. She said: "Whoever is able to do both Indian and Western can be a professional dancer and will be welcomed into the association. I will not tolerate any excuses about not knowing a particular dance form. At the same time, if they need help and coaching, we will provide them classes as well."

She believes that giving is living and is still teaching dancing to students and newcomers. Chairman of Cine Dancers Association, Nilesh Paradkar said: "This coming together to make CDA a strong and better association. We want to make sure that deserved on-time payments are made to our members as well."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News