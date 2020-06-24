Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAROJKHANOFFICIAL Saroj Khan to be discharged from hospital in 2-3 days, informs daughter Sukaina

Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday after complaining of breathing issues. Her daughter Sukaina Khan has now shared a health update about the veteran choreographer. She informed that her mother has tested negative for Covid-19 and, said that the breathlessness was caused due to cold. Furthermore, she added that Saroj Khan is likely to be discharged from the hospital in the next two to three days.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Daughter on Saroj Khan's health

Saroj, who began working as a background dancer at the age of three, got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. The three-time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs, including iconic numbers such as Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987), Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002). She last choreographed Madhuri Dixit in the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

