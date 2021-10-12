Sardar Udham Singh considered Bhagat Singh his Guru, kept a photo of his in his wallet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL09 Sardar Udham Singh considered Bhagat Singh his Guru

With Sardar Udham's release on 16th October on Amazon Prime Video, a long wait will be over. A movie that was in the creator’s minds for over 21 years will finally be presented to audiences. The film is based on the life of India's greatest braveheart, Sardar Udham Singh. However, there's one interesting piece of detail that we learnt recently.

India has seen a lot of great warriors, fighters and leaders. Bhagat Singh was one of the most respected and known freedom fighters of India and so it was only right that he served as an inspiration to many. One such disciple of his was Sardar Udham Singh. So much was the impact of Bhagat Singh on Sardar Udham that the latter would look upto the former and thought of him as a guru, a mentor and even kept a his photo in his wallet.

History never fails to teach, and movies based on the life of such personalities show how much there is still to learn. Amazon Prime Video's Sardar Udham has got fans excited and the creators has gone all out in making the movie and taking the story of Udham Singh, far and wide.

The film is based on the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.



Directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the much-awaited film is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham this Dussehra starting 16th October.