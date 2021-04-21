Sardar Ka Grandson trailer out: Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta's melodramatic tale appears quirky

Image Source : PR FETCH Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is uniting with Neena Gupta for a family entertainer titled Sardar Ka Grandson. The film is about a grandmother’s last wish, a dedicated grandson, and a heartwarming journey based on the theme of a person can go to any extent for the happiness and wishes of their family!' The film will stream on Netflix from May 18. The trailer of the same was released by the makers on Wednesday. Apart from Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, the ensemble cast includes - Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth.

Going by the trailer, Sardar Ka Grandson promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family. The film showcases the journey of a US-returned grandson (Arjun Kapoor) who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Directed by Kaashvie Nair the film explores their unique relationship and is a tribute to multi-generational family bonds.

Sharing the trailer, Arjun wrote on Instagram: "Sardar ka grandson isn’t just about bringing back a house, it’s about bringing back a home."

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Arjun Kapoor said in a statement, “Sardar Ka Grandson is an emotional film with a strong message. This will be a perfect family viewing experience - for all! Being a part of the film with such an amazing ensemble cast was a very pleasant experience and shooting with them never felt like work. The experience constantly helped me learn and grow. I can't wait for the audience to see this sweet relationship between a grandmother and her grandson, which has never been portrayed in this manner.”

This is the first time that Neena Gupta will be essaying such a character. Opening up about the role, she said, “This is the first time that I’m playing a character like this. A lot of effort was put into honing the way Sardar talked, looked, and reacted to situations. Sardar Ka Grandson is a joyous ride filled with mixed emotions which will make the audience smile, and also leave a tear or two in their eyes. I just wanted everyone to watch this film with their family and have a great time”

Giving away more details, director Kaashvie Nair said Sardar Ka Grandson is a delectable mix of his grandparents and his attachment to his childhood home. It celebrates the unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren.

