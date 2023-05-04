Sarath Babu is NOT dead! Family rubbishes latest rumours on his health

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE sarath babu

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who has been hospitalised in Hyderabad, is stated to be recovering well. The 71-year-old was on a ventilator at AIG Hospitals, a few days ago. The actor, who was not keeping well for some time, was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG. He is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted the functioning of the kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

For the unversed, Sepsis is a severe medical condition that requires immediate treatment; otherwise, it can lead to multi-organ failure and be life-threatening. He has been hospitalised for the second time in recent weeks. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Chennai. However, rumors of Sarath Babu’s sudden demise spread like wildfire on social media. Needless to say, these rumors came as a shock to Sarath Babu’s fans and industry well-wishers.

Reacting to the same, the veteran actor’s sister informed the media that her brother is recovering slowly and that he was recently shifted to the general room from the ICU. The family has requested everyone to not believe unofficial news on social media. Sarath Babu's sister issued a statement, which says, "All the news about Sarath Babu on social media is wrong. He has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that Sarath Babu will recover completely soon and talk to the media. I urge everyone to not spread or believe the ongoing rumors on social media."

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Sarath Babu critical with multi-organ damage; on ventilator

Sarath Babu, whose real name is Satyam Babu Dixithulu, began his acting career in 1973 with a Telugu film. He is known predominantly for his work in Telugu and Tamil movies. He also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. He has bagged Nandi awards nine times for best acting in supporting roles.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu wanted to be a police officer but could not realise his dream because of an eyesight problem. His father wanted him to join his business but with the support of his mother, he entered the film industry and established himself as an actor.

Latest Entertainment News