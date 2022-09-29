Saranya Ponvannan, who started her career with Mammootty made Hindi debut with his son Dulquer Salmaan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dulquer Salmaan, Saranya Ponvannan, and Mammootty

Actress Saranya Ponvannan, who started her film career with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 1987 release 'Nayakan', recently made her Hindi film debut with director R. Balki's psychological crime-thriller film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'. The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Saranya, who earned recognition for playing motherly roles on screen, plays the role of Shreya Dhanwanthary's character of entertainment journalist, Nila Menon.

The film follows a serial killer targeting film critics who give dishonest reviews for films. Inspector General of Crime Branch Mumbai, Arvind Mathur (played by Sunny Deol) is given the responsibility to catch the serial killer.

Interestingly, Saranya has made her language debut opposite both the father-son duo of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan. While she made her Malayalam debut in 1989 with the Mammootty-starrer 'Artham' where she played a journalist, who helps Mammootty's lead character get a parole after he takes the blame for a murder which he never committed. ALSO READ: Chup Box Office Collection: Dulqer Salmaan, Sunny Deol starrer drops drastically

Born in Alappuzha, Kerala, Saranya is the daughter of Malayalam film director A. B. Raj who has directed over 75 films. The actress married actor-director Ponvannan in 1995 and the couple has two daughters. After her marriage, she took an eight-year sabbatical, and returned to films in 2003 as a character actor.

About Chup

Chup', directed by veteran ad filmmaker and director R. Balki is a film centred around revenge killings. The needle of suspicion in it points to a filmmaker, who's believed to have committed the murders after critics panned his movie while being generous to what he believes less-deserving films. The serial killer thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan, fresh off his success in Sita Ramam, who plays the film director, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

'Chup' also marks the third Hindi film of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The actor, who has earlier worked in Hindi films such as 'Karwaan' and 'The Zoya Factor', mentioned that this film is quite unique to him as an artiste.

The film which was released on September 23, has been co-produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde.

Latest Entertainment News