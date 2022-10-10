Sara Arfeen Khan cast as lead actress in upcoming Netflix series; details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ARFEEN KHAN Sara Arfeen Khan will make her OTT debut

From featuring in films to TV shows and music videos, actress Sara Arfeen Khan has proved her prowess as a versatile actress. And now she will mark her foray into the OTT space with a new project. She is all set to play the lead role in an upcoming web series for streaming giant Netflix. This will be a thriller series with an intriguing and hair-raising storyline. Moreover, the series is being helmed by one of the industry's most acclaimed directors and produced by a distinguished producer. Besides Sara Arfeen Khan, other virtuosi and admired actors are also included in the cast of the series.

Netizens are thrilled to learn of this news and are extremely excited to see what’s coming next. Sara Arfeen Khan has already been seen in TV series like Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, and many more. The actress became a household name for playing the role of Maharani Vijayalaxmi Singh Ranawat in the TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar. Besides being an actor, Sara is also a transformational coach, lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur and painter. She has also been a part of a few music videos. She was seen in Harshdeep Kaur's music video titled Sonn Pann. The track features Sara sizzling against the lush green locales of Kashmir amidst the flowing river, snow-clad mountains and clear sky.

Sonu Nigam steers us through his narration in this song composed by Hyder Dar. The music video has been directed by Danish Renzu and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Sunayana Kachroo.

Sara also organises art and charity events in Mumbai where she displays her paintings. The who's who of the Mumbai television fraternity including Soni Razdan, Karanvir Bohra, Mohit, Aditi Malik, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Delnaaz Irani have showed up for Sara's art and charity exhibitions.

On the personal front, Sara Arfeen Khan is married to motivational speaker Arfeen Khan and has a son named Zidane and a daughter, Alizah.

